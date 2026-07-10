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Promising Automotive Stocks To Follow Today - July 10th

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Rivian Automotive logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five automotive stocks to watch today: Rivian Automotive, AutoZone, Monolithic Power Systems, O'Reilly Automotive, and Illinois Tool Works. These names were identified by the screener as the highest-dollar-volume automotive stocks over recent days.
  • Rivian stood out as a focal point because it is an electric vehicle maker facing investor scrutiny, especially around its growth plans and a recent 75 million-share offering. The article frames Rivian as a key stock to watch amid dilution concerns and competitive pressure in EVs.
  • The other companies represent different parts of the auto supply chain, from aftermarket parts retailers like AutoZone and O'Reilly to industrial and semiconductor suppliers such as Illinois Tool Works and Monolithic Power Systems. Together, they show that the automotive sector includes both vehicle makers and critical component and service providers.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive, AutoZone, Monolithic Power Systems, O'Reilly Automotive, and Illinois Tool Works are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, sale, or servicing of vehicles and related components, such as carmakers, auto parts suppliers, and tire companies. For stock market investors, these stocks provide exposure to the automotive industry and can be influenced by factors like consumer demand, interest rates, fuel prices, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive Right Now?

Before you consider Rivian Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rivian Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Rivian Automotive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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