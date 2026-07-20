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Promising Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now - July 20th

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Core Scientific logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven blockchain stocks to watch based on recent trading volume: Core Scientific, Figure Technology Solutions, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Digi Power X, Globant, Core Scientific’s warrant, and Nukkleus.
  • Core Scientific stands out as a major bitcoin-mining and AI infrastructure play, operating mining and hosting businesses in North America and expanding into carbon-neutral infrastructure for blockchain and AI computing.
  • Several other companies use blockchain in different ways, including Figure Technology Solutions in capital markets and lending, Bitdeer in crypto mining infrastructure, Globant in broader tech services, and Nukkleus in blockchain-enabled financial services and payments.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Core Scientific.

Core Scientific, Figure Technology Solutions, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Digi Power X, Globant, Core Scientific, and Nukkleus are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or benefit from blockchain technology. For stock market investors, these can include companies involved in cryptocurrency infrastructure, digital payments, supply chain tracking, data security, or other blockchain-related services and applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Core Scientific (CORZW)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZW

Nukkleus (DFNS)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFNS

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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