Promising Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 28th

Bank Of Montreal, Canadian Natural Resources, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities representing ownership in companies incorporated in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange. They give investors exposure to the Canadian economy and common domestic sectors (notably energy and materials), along with currency and country-specific regulatory risks, and are used for diversification, income, or growth in portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

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Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

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