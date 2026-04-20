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Promising Energy Stocks To Watch Today - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five Energy stocks to watch today—Tesla (TSLA), AltC Acquisition (ALCC), Bloom Energy (BE), ExxonMobil (XOM), and IREN (IREN)—selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Energy names in recent days.
  • The group is diverse: Tesla (EVs and energy storage), Bloom Energy (solid‑oxide fuel cells), ExxonMobil (integrated oil and gas), AltC (a SPAC with no current operations), and IREN (bitcoin mining data centers), spanning traditional, renewable, and adjacent energy plays.
  • Energy stocks remain sensitive to commodity prices, geopolitical and regulatory developments, and economic cycles, and they often attract income-focused investors when they pay dividends.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Tesla, AltC Acquisition, Bloom Energy, ExxonMobil, and IREN are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, exploring, transporting, or servicing energy sources—such as oil and natural gas producers, refiners, pipeline operators, utilities, and renewable energy firms. For investors, these stocks tend to be sensitive to commodity prices, geopolitical and regulatory developments, and economic cycles, and they often attract income-focused investors when they pay dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

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