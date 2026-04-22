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Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Now - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Freeport-McMoRan logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Newmont (NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) as the top gold stocks by recent dollar trading volume; gold stocks offer leveraged exposure to bullion and potential dividends but carry company-specific operational and geopolitical risks.
  • Freeport-McMoRan is a large, diversified miner (copper, gold, molybdenum, silver) with major assets including the Grasberg district in Indonesia and large operations in the U.S., Peru and Chile.
  • Newmont and Agnico Eagle are major global gold producers with operations and exploration across the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, making them key plays for broad gold exposure.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business is directly tied to gold — primarily miners and explorers, and also related firms such as royalty/streaming companies that finance mines. Investors use them to gain exposure to the price of gold (often with leverage to moves in the metal) and for potential dividends, but they also carry company-specific risks like operational, geopolitical, and production costs that can cause shares to diverge from the bullion price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Right Now?

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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