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Promising Grocery Stocks To Follow Today - July 13th

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Casey's General Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven grocery stocks were highlighted by MarketBeat’s screener as the names to watch today: Casey’s General Stores, CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, Maplebear (Instacart), BJ’s Wholesale Club, Albertsons Companies, and BBB Foods.
  • The article notes that grocery stocks are often seen as defensive investments because demand for food and household essentials tends to stay steady even during economic slowdowns.
  • Each featured company operates in a different part of the grocery ecosystem, from convenience stores and warehouse clubs to online grocery delivery and packaged foods.
  • Interested in Casey's General Stores? Here are five stocks we like better.

Casey's General Stores, CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, Maplebear, BJ's Wholesale Club, Albertsons Companies, and BBB Foods are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of companies involved in selling food and household essentials, such as supermarket chains, grocery distributors, and some packaged-food retailers. For stock market investors, these are often viewed as relatively defensive investments because demand for groceries tends to remain steady even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

BBB Foods (TBBB)

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBBB

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Casey's General Stores Right Now?

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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