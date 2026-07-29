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Promising Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 29th

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven growth stocks are highlighted: Prologis, Ascendis Pharma, Teledyne Technologies, Acadia Realty Trust, Hamilton Lane, Hercules Capital, and Pattern Group recorded the highest recent dollar trading volume among growth stocks.
  • The companies span several growth-focused industries, including logistics real estate, biopharmaceuticals, industrial imaging and semiconductors, private equity, venture lending, and ecommerce technology.
  • Pattern Group uses machine learning, artificial intelligence, and extensive marketplace data to help brands increase sales across more than 60 global ecommerce marketplaces, while Prologis remains a major logistics real estate operator with properties and development projects across 19 countries.
  • Five stocks we like better than Prologis.

Prologis, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Teledyne Technologies, Acadia Realty Trust, Hamilton Lane, Hercules Capital, and Pattern Group are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenue, earnings, or market value faster than the overall economy or stock market. Investors typically accept higher valuations and greater risk because these companies often reinvest profits into expansion rather than paying large dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKR

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

Pattern Group (PTRN)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTRN

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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