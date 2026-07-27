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Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Consider - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
NuScale Power logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven hydrogen-related stocks highlighted: NuScale Power, CF Industries, FuelCell Energy, Plug Power, Lifezone Metals, Fusion Fuel Green, and NewHydrogen had the highest recent dollar trading volume among hydrogen stocks tracked by MarketBeat.
  • The companies span several parts of the hydrogen economy, including nuclear-powered hydrogen production, industrial hydrogen and ammonia, fuel cells, electrolyzers, hydrogen infrastructure, and metals used in hydrogen and energy-storage applications.
  • Investors should recognize the risks: Hydrogen stocks offer exposure to a potentially growing clean-energy market but remain vulnerable to high costs, evolving technologies, policy dependence, and significant market volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

NuScale Power, CF Industries, FuelCell Energy, Plug Power, Lifezone Metals, Fusion Fuel Green, and NewHydrogen are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Hydrogen stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, storing, transporting, distributing, or using hydrogen and related technologies, such as fuel cells and electrolyzers. For investors, the term generally refers to investments in the emerging hydrogen economy, which may offer growth potential but can also carry significant risks due to high costs, evolving technology, policy dependence, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Lifezone Metals (LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LZM

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTOO

NewHydrogen (NEWH)

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development of clean energy technologies. It engages in the development of a breakthrough technology to produce green hydrogen using renewable energy. The company focuses on replacing and reducing expensive rare earth materials, to help usher in the green hydrogen economy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEWH

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NuScale Power Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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