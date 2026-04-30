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Promising Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock‑screener flagged Robot Consulting (LAWR), Global Mofy AI (GMM), Everbright Digital (EDHL) and HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW) as the metaverse stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • These companies span different parts of the metaverse ecosystem: Robot Consulting offers a cloud HR platform expanding into legal tech and the metaverse, Global Mofy AI provides virtual content/3D and AI tools in China, Everbright Digital is a Hong Kong integrated digital‑marketing firm for metaverse projects, and HUB Cyber Security focuses on metaverse and quantum‑secured cybersecurity solutions.
  • Investors should note metaverse investments are often speculative and long‑term, carrying substantial technological, competitive, and regulatory risks despite potential upside.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Robot Consulting.

Robot Consulting, Global Mofy AI, Everbright Digital, and HUB Cyber Security are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies whose products or services enable, build, or monetize immersive virtual and mixed-reality environments—this includes AR/VR hardware makers, gaming and platform companies, cloud and networking infrastructure providers, and firms selling digital goods or virtual real estate. Investors use the term to group securities expected to benefit from metaverse adoption, but such investments are often speculative and long-term, with substantial technological, competitive, and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBCW

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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