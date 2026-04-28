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Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Blackstone logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Blackstone (BX), American Tower (AMT) and Ventas (VTR) are MarketBeat’s three Real Estate stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among real estate names in recent days.
  • Blackstone is a large alternative asset manager investing across real estate, private equity, credit and multi-asset strategies, providing investors exposure to asset-management-driven real estate opportunities.
  • American Tower is a global communications REIT with over 224,000 sites and a U.S. data-center footprint, while Ventas is an S&P 500 REIT focused on senior housing and services for an aging population.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Blackstone.

Blackstone, American Tower, and Ventas are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, developing, managing, or financing property—this category includes REITs, property developers, and real estate service firms. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the property market through potential rental income and capital appreciation, but they also carry risks tied to interest rates, property cycles, and local real estate conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Ventas (VTR)

Ventas Inc. NYSE: VTR is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blackstone Right Now?

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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