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Promising Small Cap Stocks To Research - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Forte Biosciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener identified seven small-cap stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Forte Biosciences (FBRX), Nukkleus (DFNS), AltC Acquisition (ALCC), Baiya International Group (BIYA), Entera Bio (ENTX), Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD), and Spring Valley Acquisition (SV).
  • The companies span biotechnology, blockchain-enabled financial technology, acquisition vehicles, and offshore holding structures. Forte is developing autoimmune-disease treatments, while Entera Bio is advancing oral peptide therapies in clinical trials.
  • Small-cap stocks may offer higher growth potential but carry greater volatility and risk because smaller companies typically have fewer resources and less-established operations.
  • Interested in Forte Biosciences? Here are five stocks we like better.

Forte Biosciences, Nukkleus, AltC Acquisition, Baiya International Group, Entera Bio, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranking below large- and mid-cap companies in overall market value. They may offer greater growth potential, but they often involve higher volatility and risk because smaller companies generally have fewer resources and less-established operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBRX

Nukkleus (DFNS)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFNS

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Baiya International Group (BIYA)

We, Baiya International Group Inc. (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIYA

Entera Bio (ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENTX

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTD

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Forte Biosciences Right Now?

Before you consider Forte Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Forte Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Forte Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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