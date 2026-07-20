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Promising Travel Stocks To Watch Today - July 20th

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Travelers Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven travel-related stocks to watch today: Travelers Companies, Booking, Expedia Group, Trip.com Group, Navan, Travel + Leisure, and Thor Industries. These names were selected based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article notes that travel stocks are sensitive to consumer demand, fuel prices, and the broader economy. They tend to benefit when travel activity rises, making them a cyclical sector to watch.
  • Each featured company operates in a different corner of the travel theme, from online booking and trip services to insurance, vacation ownership, and recreational vehicles. This shows the breadth of businesses that can be grouped under the travel stock category.
  • Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies, Booking, Expedia Group, Trip.com Group, Navan, Travel + Leisure, and Thor Industries are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose businesses are tied to tourism and transportation, such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, online travel agencies, and car rental firms. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to this group of companies as a sector or theme that tends to benefit when people are traveling more and can be sensitive to changes in consumer demand, fuel prices, and the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Navan (NAVN)

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it's the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It's about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NAVN

Travel + Leisure (TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Thor Industries (THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THO

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Travelers Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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