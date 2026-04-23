Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Propel alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Propel

Propel Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PRL opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Propel has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Propel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Propel's payout ratio is 38.09%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Propel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Propel wasn't on the list.

While Propel currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here