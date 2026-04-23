Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Propel logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts give Propel a consensus recommendation of Buy from five firms, though several lowered price targets on March 4 (examples: Stifel C$38→C$32, ATB/Canaccord to C$27, Raymond James C$45→C$32).
  • Propel announced a quarterly dividend increase to C$0.225 (C$0.90 annualized), representing about a 4.0% yield and a payout ratio of 38.09%.
  • Shares trade around C$22.28 with a 12‑month range of C$17.24–C$39.15, a market cap near C$877M and a P/E of about 15.8.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Propel from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Propel

Propel Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PRL opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Propel has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Propel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Propel's payout ratio is 38.09%.

Propel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Propel (TSE:PRL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Propel Right Now?

Before you consider Propel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Propel wasn't on the list.

While Propel currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Are we ignoring the same signal Wall Street ignored in 1929?
Are we ignoring the same signal Wall Street ignored in 1929?
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines