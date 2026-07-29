Propel (PRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Propel (TSE:PRL - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 resultson Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Propel to post earnings of $0.6830 per share and revenue of $251.8910 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Propel Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TSE:PRL opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Propel has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $996.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Propel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Propel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRL shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Propel from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Propel from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Propel to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Propel and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Propel has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRL

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

Further Reading

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