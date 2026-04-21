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Propel (TSE:PRL) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Propel logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.6% intraday to about $22.96 with roughly 220,497 shares traded, about 26% below the average daily volume.
  • Multiple analysts cut price targets on March 4 (e.g., Stifel to C$32, Canaccord to C$27, Raymond James to C$32), but the consensus rating remains "Buy".
  • Propel raised its quarterly dividend to $0.225 (annualized $0.90), implying a yield of about 3.9% and a payout ratio near 38%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Propel.

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 220,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 296,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Propel from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Propel from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRL

Propel Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $903.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Propel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Propel's dividend payout ratio is 38.09%.

About Propel

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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