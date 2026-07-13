ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) CEO Boer Daniel Anton De Buys 150,000 Shares

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) CEO Boer Daniel Anton De acquired 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $522,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boer Daniel Anton De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Boer Daniel Anton De bought 150,000 shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

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ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.04. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.33% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JonesTrading decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRQR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 607,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,057.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 117,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company's stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies for severe genetic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing platform, ProQR aims to correct disease-causing mutations directly at the messenger RNA level. The company's pipeline features several investigational candidates, including sepofarsen (formerly QR-110) for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, QR-421a targeting Usher syndrome and certain forms of retinitis pigmentosa, and QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ProQR maintains a significant presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to support its clinical research and regulatory initiatives.

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