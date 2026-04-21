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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $56.04 and last around $57.02 on heavy volume of about 25.4 million shares.
  • The ETF is trading well below its 50-day ($72.24) and 200-day ($70.39) moving averages, indicating sustained downward pressure versus recent trends.
  • SQQQ is a leveraged inverse fund that seeks daily results equal to three times the inverse of the NASDAQ‑100, and though a handful of institutions have recently added or increased small positions, reported holdings remain modest.
  • Interested in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.04 and last traded at $57.0210, with a volume of 25430686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

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While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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