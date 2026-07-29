Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $391.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

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Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 160,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,125. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prosperity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $42,144.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,768. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $772,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,701 shares of the bank's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the bank's stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,655 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,895 shares of the bank's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prosperity Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Prosperity reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.62, ahead of the $1.51–$1.54 analyst consensus and up from $1.42 a year earlier. Revenue rose 25.9% year over year to approximately $391.3 million, topping expectations of $380.7 million. Prosperity Bancshares Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Prosperity reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.62, ahead of the $1.51–$1.54 analyst consensus and up from $1.42 a year earlier. Revenue rose 25.9% year over year to approximately $391.3 million, topping expectations of $380.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and balance-sheet growth improved. Net income increased to $168.6 million from $135.2 million, while net interest margin expanded 29 basis points year over year to 3.47%. Assets grew 14.2% to $43.9 billion, and noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.9% of total deposits. Prosperity Bancshares Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Net income increased to $168.6 million from $135.2 million, while net interest margin expanded 29 basis points year over year to 3.47%. Assets grew 14.2% to $43.9 billion, and noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.9% of total deposits. Positive Sentiment: Expansion and shareholder returns remain in focus. The company completed its merger with Stellar Bancorp on July 1 after earlier acquisitions, declared a $0.60 quarterly dividend and repurchased about 1 million shares during the first half of 2026. Credit quality also remained solid, with nonperforming assets at 0.34% of average interest-earning assets.

The company completed its merger with Stellar Bancorp on July 1 after earlier acquisitions, declared a $0.60 quarterly dividend and repurchased about 1 million shares during the first half of 2026. Credit quality also remained solid, with nonperforming assets at 0.34% of average interest-earning assets. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is cautious. Prosperity Bancshares received an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting that the strong results may already be reflected in the stock’s valuation.

Prosperity Bancshares received an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting that the strong results may already be reflected in the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling could weigh on sentiment. Reported open-market activity showed 121 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months. Investors may also remain focused on the execution and potential costs of integrating Stellar Bancorp and other recent acquisitions.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Prosperity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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