Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $127.72 and last traded at $127.01, with a volume of 190974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.54.

The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.56. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share.

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Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Prudential Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

More Prudential Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations. Prudential reported second-quarter adjusted operating income of $4.08 per share, up from $3.58 a year earlier and above analyst estimates of roughly $3.47-$3.52. Net income attributable to the company also rose to $985 million, or $2.80 per share, from $533 million, or $1.48 per share. Prudential Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Prudential reported second-quarter adjusted operating income of $4.08 per share, up from $3.58 a year earlier and above analyst estimates of roughly $3.47-$3.52. Net income attributable to the company also rose to $985 million, or $2.80 per share, from $533 million, or $1.48 per share. Positive Sentiment: Capital strength and asset growth provided support. Assets under management reached $1.642 trillion, while PGIM assets under management increased 4% year over year to $1.491 trillion. Prudential returned $743 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and book value per share improved to $90.50 from $85.98. Prudential Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Assets under management reached $1.642 trillion, while PGIM assets under management increased 4% year over year to $1.491 trillion. Prudential returned $743 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and book value per share improved to $90.50 from $85.98. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates. Quarterly revenue was approximately $14.15-$14.16 billion, modestly below the $14.36 billion consensus forecast, tempering the otherwise strong earnings beat. Results also included a $299 million after-tax charge tied to the annual assumption update and other refinements. Prudential Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Quarterly revenue was approximately $14.15-$14.16 billion, modestly below the $14.36 billion consensus forecast, tempering the otherwise strong earnings beat. Results also included a $299 million after-tax charge tied to the annual assumption update and other refinements. Negative Sentiment: China offshore-insurance tax concerns dominated trading. Reuters reported that Chinese tax authorities are levying personal income tax on returns from offshore insurance policies. Investors may view this as a threat to the attractiveness and growth of Prudential’s offshore insurance business, outweighing the quarterly earnings beat. Prudential Slides After Report on China Offshore Insurance Tax

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $105.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential sold 214,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $5,314,963.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,973,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,348,010.75. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,556,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $249,769,000 after buying an additional 1,247,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $140,530,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,374,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 958,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 379.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 619,701 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $66,884,000 after purchasing an additional 490,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,588,247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,156,000 after purchasing an additional 431,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company's stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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