Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

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A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Public

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 1,103.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 626.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 2,583.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

PUK stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public NYSE: PUK is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

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