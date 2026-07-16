Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 42.2% in June

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 789,897 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 1,366,323 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

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Prudential Public Trading Down 1.7%

PUK stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 924,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Public

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Public by 1,103.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 626.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 2,583.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Prudential Public from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Public

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public NYSE: PUK is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

Further Reading

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