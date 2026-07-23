Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Prudential Public Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Prudential Public has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 14.3% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $127,100,000 after acquiring an additional 238,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public NYSE: PUK is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

Further Reading

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