PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price Down 6.9% - Here's Why

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $112.26 and last traded at $112.4130. Approximately 741,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,412,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.77.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.36.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.PTC's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,396 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,399,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in PTC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 163,512 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,485,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,132,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in PTC by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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