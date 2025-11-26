PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Allan Steven Jacobson Sells 11,801 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 11,801 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $945,732.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,523.14. This trade represents a 40.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Allan Steven Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 14,199 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,326.45.

On Friday, October 3rd, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,667 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $83,600.05.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0%

PTCT traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,474,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,735. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $97,252,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $276,161,000 after acquiring an additional 632,049 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 636,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 552,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $146,347,000 after purchasing an additional 541,558 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.40.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

