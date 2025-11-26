PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Sells $1,186,326.45 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 14,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,186,326.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,458,031.05. This represents a 44.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allan Steven Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 11,801 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $945,732.14.

On Friday, October 3rd, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,667 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $83,600.05.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,474,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,735. The firm's fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,252,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 654.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 636,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 552,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $146,347,000 after purchasing an additional 541,558 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

