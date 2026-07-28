Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.7940 per share and revenue of $2.6608 billion for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,957,345.99. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,476,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,361,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,277,404,000 after purchasing an additional 762,591 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,009,067 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $674,218,000 after purchasing an additional 715,051 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 907,750 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 653,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 816,648 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 564,718 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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