Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.5263.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $276.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair set a $305.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $352.00 to $349.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Public Storage alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,343,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,576,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,751,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,134,996 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,073,032,000 after buying an additional 3,686,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,089,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,056,976,000 after buying an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,993,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,036,375,000 after buying an additional 339,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $318.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.14. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.54 and a 52-week high of $331.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is 123.84%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Public Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Public Storage wasn't on the list.

While Public Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here