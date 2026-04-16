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Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Publicis Groupe logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket: the stock closed at $22.49, opened at $23.99 and last traded at $23.54 on a volume of 13,265 shares.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Citigroup upgraded to a "strong-buy" (Jan. 12) while Barclays cut to a "hold" (Feb. 4); MarketBeat shows two Strong Buy ratings, one Hold and an average rating of "Buy".
  • Technical and balance-sheet snapshot: the 50-day moving average is $21.56 (below current price) and the 200-day is $23.84 (around current), with a debt-to-equity of 0.30 and liquidity ratios just under 1 (current 0.97, quick 0.94).
  • Interested in Publicis Groupe? Here are five stocks we like better.

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $23.99. Publicis Groupe shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 13,265 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Publicis Groupe

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe OTCMKTS: PUBGY is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world's largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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