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Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Publicis Groupe logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 31.6% in March to 1,279,626 shares as of March 31, representing about 0.1% of the stock and a days-to-cover ratio of 2.1 based on average daily volume.
  • PUBGY traded at $23.07 midday with volume around 343,754 shares; the stock's 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $21.56 and $23.84, respectively, and its 52-week range is $19.72–$28.73.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but positive overall: Citigroup upgraded to a strong-buy, Barclays cut to a hold, and the consensus from three analysts averages to a "Buy."
  • Interested in Publicis Groupe? Here are five stocks we like better.

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,279,626 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 972,489 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

PUBGY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 343,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. Citigroup raised Publicis Groupe to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe OTCMKTS: PUBGY is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world's largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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