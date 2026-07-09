Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 365,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session's volume of 334,136 shares.The stock last traded at $28.1040 and had previously closed at $28.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLSE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Paul A. Laviolette bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 660,233 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $12,999,987.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,211,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,283,115.77. This represents a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 866,061 shares of the company's stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 330.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 130,340 shares of the company's stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company's stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

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