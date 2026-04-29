Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 7.9% - What's Next?

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.1140. 108,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 314,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 7.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pulse Biosciences news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $118,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,564.72. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,400. 74.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,106 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company's stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

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