Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.70. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $26.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,564.72. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,994,400. Corporate insiders own 74.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLSE

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

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