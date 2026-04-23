PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from PulteGroup's conference call:

Q1 results : reported $3.3 billion of home sale revenues, a 24.4% gross margin (down from 27.5% a year ago) and net income of $347 million, or $1.79 per share, reflecting margin compression and fewer closings vs. prior year.

: reported $3.3 billion of home sale revenues, a 24.4% gross margin (down from 27.5% a year ago) and net income of $347 million, or $1.79 per share, reflecting margin compression and fewer closings vs. prior year. Strong balance sheet & shareholder returns : ended the quarter with $1.8 billion cash and effectively zero net debt to capital, repurchased $308 million of stock in Q1 and received board authorization for an additional $1.5 billion in buybacks (total $2.1 billion available).

: ended the quarter with $1.8 billion cash and effectively zero net debt to capital, repurchased $308 million of stock in Q1 and received board authorization for an additional $1.5 billion in buybacks (total $2.1 billion available). Operational discipline : net new orders rose 3% to 8,034 (Florida +18%), finished spec inventory cut to an average of 1.4 per community, and built‑to‑order mix increased to 43% as Pulte pursues a longer‑term 60/40 BTO/spec mix.

: net new orders rose 3% to 8,034 (Florida +18%), finished spec inventory cut to an average of 1.4 per community, and built‑to‑order mix increased to 43% as Pulte pursues a longer‑term 60/40 BTO/spec mix. Incentives and near‑term margin pressure : incentives were elevated at 10.9% of gross sales price (up 290 bps YoY), driving a Q2 gross margin guide of 24.1%–24.4% (company says Q2 is the low point) and a full‑year margin target of 24.5%–25.0% likely toward the low end.

: incentives were elevated at 10.9% of gross sales price (up 290 bps YoY), driving a Q2 gross margin guide of 24.1%–24.4% (company says Q2 is the low point) and a full‑year margin target of 24.5%–25.0% likely toward the low end. Outlook & land strategy: reaffirmed 2026 closings guidance (28,500–29,000) and ASP guide ($550K–$560K), invested $1.3 billion in Q1 land activity, projects $5.4 billion land spend for 2026 and expects roughly $1 billion of cash flow generation this year given that spend and a shift to more BTO.

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PulteGroup Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.96. 694,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $95.20 and a twelve month high of $144.49.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PulteGroup from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PulteGroup from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHM

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $2,078,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 42,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,940.22. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 659,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock worth $20,162,165. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PulteGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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