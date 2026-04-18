Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.50. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 51,682 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pure Cycle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Pure Cycle has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCYO

Pure Cycle Trading Up 3.4%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $276.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,271 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 672,927 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 672,048 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 511,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 370,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 209,993 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation NASDAQ: PCYO is a Colorado-based utility and real estate development company focused on water resource management and land development along the Front Range. The company's core operations involve the acquisition, treatment and distribution of potable water, as well as the collection and treatment of wastewater, serving suburban and rural communities in the Denver metropolitan area. Pure Cycle holds substantial water rights and operates distribution and treatment facilities under a regulated utility model, providing essential services to residential and commercial customers.

In addition to its water utility business, Pure Cycle engages in real estate development, leveraging its water assets to create fully serviced residential communities.

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