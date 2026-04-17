Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

PRSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PRSU opened at $41.05 on Friday. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.08). Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 99.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 306,545 shares of the company's stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 153,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 726,784 shares of the company's stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,113 shares of the company's stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 1,477.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 171,234 shares of the company's stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 160,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc NYSE: PRSU is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

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