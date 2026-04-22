Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO) Shares Down 0.2% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO - Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.4850. 67,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 66,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

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Putnam Mun Oppo Stock Down 0.2%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Putnam Mun Oppo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Mun Oppo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the third quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Mun Oppo

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust NYSE: PMO is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax with a secondary objective of capital preservation. Established in 1982 and advised by Putnam Investment Management, the Trust invests primarily in municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities and their instrumentalities. Its strategy combines high-quality bonds with selectively chosen sectors in the municipal market to generate tax-advantaged income for shareholders.

The Trust's portfolio generally comprises general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and insured municipal securities, as well as unrated issues judged by its adviser to possess equivalent credit quality.

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