Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.8571.

PYXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Pyxis Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company's stock.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology NASDAQ: PYXS is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company's platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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