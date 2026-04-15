Q1 Earnings Forecast for O-I Glass Issued By Zacks Research

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass' Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered O-I Glass from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.78.

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O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $250,959,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,509,444 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $125,600,000 after buying an additional 277,205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,718,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,852,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in O-I Glass by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,215,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,463,000 after buying an additional 2,388,299 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More O-I Glass News

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks marginally raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $0.34 (from $0.33), a small bright spot amid otherwise downward revisions that may temper some concerns about the back half of the fiscal year.

Zacks marginally raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $0.34 (from $0.33), a small bright spot amid otherwise downward revisions that may temper some concerns about the back half of the fiscal year. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target on OI from $16 to $12 and kept a "neutral" rating — the new $12 target implies modest upside from current levels but reduces the former valuation anchor. Article Title

Citigroup cut its price target on OI from $16 to $12 and kept a "neutral" rating — the new $12 target implies modest upside from current levels but reduces the former valuation anchor. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains a "Hold" for OI; that suggests mixed views among the broader analyst community even as some firms push estimates around. Article Title

Analysts’ consensus remains a "Hold" for OI; that suggests mixed views among the broader analyst community even as some firms push estimates around. Neutral Sentiment: A feature examining O-I’s response to energy cost pressures highlights potential strategic shifts (longer-term operational implications rather than an immediate earnings surprise). Investors should watch for execution on any announced efficiency or capex changes. Article Title

A feature examining O-I’s response to energy cost pressures highlights potential strategic shifts (longer-term operational implications rather than an immediate earnings surprise). Investors should watch for execution on any announced efficiency or capex changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term and medium‑term EPS estimates and reiterated a "Strong Sell" stance — notable downgrades include Q1 2026 to $0.21 (from $0.22), Q1 2027 to $0.38 (from $0.43), Q2 2027 to $0.58 (from $0.60), small cut to Q1 2028, and downward revisions to FY2026 and FY2027 totals. The scale and breadth of cuts increase downside risk and weigh on sentiment toward OI (no direct link provided).

Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term and medium‑term EPS estimates and reiterated a "Strong Sell" stance — notable downgrades include Q1 2026 to $0.21 (from $0.22), Q1 2027 to $0.38 (from $0.43), Q2 2027 to $0.58 (from $0.60), small cut to Q1 2028, and downward revisions to FY2026 and FY2027 totals. The scale and breadth of cuts increase downside risk and weigh on sentiment toward OI (no direct link provided). Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces citing Citi’s more pessimistic forecast amplify near‑term selling pressure by highlighting reduced growth/valuation expectations. Article Title

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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