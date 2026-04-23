Q1 EPS Estimate for Titan International Lowered by Analyst

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Titan International's current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Titan International's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 3.47%.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWI. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on Titan International in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWI

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aipct Holdings Llc sold 3,041,288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $27,219,527.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,880,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,480,278.10. This trade represents a 25.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company's stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan's product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

Further Reading

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