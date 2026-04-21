Q1 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Lifted by Zacks Research

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources' Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCK. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Teck Resources from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Trillium Acquisition Corp is a capital pool company.

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