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Q1 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Lifted by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Teck Resources logo with background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate for Teck Resources to $0.69 (from $0.59) on April 17 and now forecasts FY2026 EPS of $2.88 and FY2027 EPS of $3.22, with updated quarterly estimates through 2027.
  • Brokerage coverage is mixed—several upgrades and downgrades were noted—leaving a MarketBeat consensus of “Moderate Buy” (three Strong Buy ratings and nine Hold ratings).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources' Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCK. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Teck Resources from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

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Trillium Acquisition Corp is a capital pool company.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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