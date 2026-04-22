Q1 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics Cut by HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics' FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

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TGTX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TG Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

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TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.76.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.12% and a net margin of 72.56%.The business had revenue of $192.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting TG Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus for the current full year remains at $1.39 EPS (HC Wainwright’s note references the same consensus). MarketBeat TGTX

Market consensus for the current full year remains at $1.39 EPS (HC Wainwright’s note references the same consensus). Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut TG’s quarterly 2026 outlook: Q1 to $0.17 (from $0.24), Q2 to $0.20 (from $0.27), Q3 to $0.25 (from $0.31) and Q4 to $0.34 (from $0.41). These near‑term downgrades suggest weaker-than-expected momentum into upcoming reports and raise the risk of further analyst revisions. HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright cut TG’s quarterly 2026 outlook: Q1 to $0.17 (from $0.24), Q2 to $0.20 (from $0.27), Q3 to $0.25 (from $0.31) and Q4 to $0.34 (from $0.41). These near‑term downgrades suggest weaker-than-expected momentum into upcoming reports and raise the risk of further analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also lowered multi‑year targets: FY2026 EPS to $0.94 (from $1.21), FY2027 to $1.60 (from $1.86), FY2028 to $2.11 (from $2.37), FY2029 to $2.71 (from $2.97) and FY2030 to $3.66 (from $3.91). The downward revisions reduce near‑term and long‑term upside in analyst models. HC Wainwright multi-year cuts

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

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