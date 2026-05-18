Q1 EPS Forecast for Astec Industries Boosted by Analyst

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti increased their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries' current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Astec Industries' Q4 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

ASTE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Astec Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Astec Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Astec Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $47.04 on Monday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.34). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.24 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,703 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,696 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,131 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,932 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Astec Industries

In other Astec Industries news, insider Edward Terrell Gilbert, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $59,543.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $539,125.96. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Astec Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec's product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

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