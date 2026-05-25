Q1 EPS Forecast for Marriott International Raised by Analyst

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Marriott International's current full-year earnings is $11.66 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.64.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $369.15 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $347.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $253.55 and a 1-year high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 847 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 647.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

More Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly estimates, signaling confidence in Marriott’s long-term profitability and growth trajectory.

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly estimates, signaling confidence in Marriott’s long-term profitability and growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong beyond the near term.

The firm also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong beyond the near term. Positive Sentiment: Marriott announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 3,556 rooms and highlighting strong owner demand and international expansion. Article Title

Marriott announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 3,556 rooms and highlighting strong owner demand and international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Additional headlines pointed to improving hotel demand in Asia-Pacific and a new all-inclusive resort project in Riviera Maya, both of which suggest healthy travel demand and ongoing development activity.

Additional headlines pointed to improving hotel demand in Asia-Pacific and a new all-inclusive resort project in Riviera Maya, both of which suggest healthy travel demand and ongoing development activity. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a few near-term estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and Q2 2027, but the changes were modest and were outweighed by the upward revisions to later periods.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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