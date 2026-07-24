Q2 Earnings Estimate for Ameren Issued By KeyCorp

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameren's current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research set a $126.00 price objective on Ameren in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.50.

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Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren has a 52-week low of $96.57 and a 52-week high of $118.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 19.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Ameren by 42.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 48.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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