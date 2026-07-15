Q2 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Sunday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AT&T's current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on T. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Negative Sentiment: Bernstein cut price targets across major telecom names, including AT&T, as Wall Street increasingly factors in SpaceX’s Starlink as a long-term competitive threat. The news has weighed on telecom stocks broadly by raising valuation-risk concerns. Article Title

Bernstein cut price targets across major telecom names, including AT&T, as Wall Street increasingly factors in SpaceX’s Starlink as a long-term competitive threat. The news has weighed on telecom stocks broadly by raising valuation-risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting AT&T’s California landline discontinuation suggest continued pressure on legacy copper phone service, which can reinforce worries about shrinking traditional wireline revenue. Article Title

Articles highlighting AT&T’s California landline discontinuation suggest continued pressure on legacy copper phone service, which can reinforce worries about shrinking traditional wireline revenue. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting AT&T phone bills will rise in early August because of a higher monthly fee could hurt customer sentiment and add churn concerns if subscribers push back on price increases. Article Title

Coverage noting AT&T phone bills will rise in early August because of a higher monthly fee could hurt customer sentiment and add churn concerns if subscribers push back on price increases. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is scheduled to announce quarterly earnings on Wednesday, and investors are likely waiting for results and guidance to determine whether the company can offset competitive pressure with stable growth and cash flow. Article Title

AT&T is scheduled to announce quarterly earnings on Wednesday, and investors are likely waiting for results and guidance to determine whether the company can offset competitive pressure with stable growth and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T’s 5G drone-sensing trial with Ericsson and its H2O AI Super Agent initiative are supportive of the company’s long-term network and automation strategy, but these are not likely to move the stock materially in the very short term. Article Title Article Title

AT&T’s 5G drone-sensing trial with Ericsson and its H2O AI Super Agent initiative are supportive of the company’s long-term network and automation strategy, but these are not likely to move the stock materially in the very short term. Neutral Sentiment: Promotional offers such as free international calls for World Cup match days may support customer engagement, but they are unlikely to materially affect AT&T’s stock on their own. Article Title

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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