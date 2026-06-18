Q2 Earnings Estimate for Five Below Issued By Zacks Research

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Five Below's current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below's FY2027 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2029 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.40.

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Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $191.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.74. Five Below has a one year low of $121.11 and a one year high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm's revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $182,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,161,000 after buying an additional 745,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $336,254,000 after buying an additional 630,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $100,884,000.

Key Stories Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five Below announced two leadership hires: Rodney Lastinger will become Chief Retail Officer, and Christos Yatrakis is joining as Chief Legal Officer. Lastinger brings large-format retail operations experience, while Yatrakis adds public-company legal and governance expertise, which could help execution and compliance as the chain expands. Article Title

Five Below announced two leadership hires: Rodney Lastinger will become Chief Retail Officer, and Christos Yatrakis is joining as Chief Legal Officer. Lastinger brings large-format retail operations experience, while Yatrakis adds public-company legal and governance expertise, which could help execution and compliance as the chain expands. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple future earnings estimates for Five Below, including its forecasts for FY2028 and FY2029, signaling improved long-term profit expectations. Article Title

Zacks Research raised multiple future earnings estimates for Five Below, including its forecasts for FY2028 and FY2029, signaling improved long-term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: The stock was also added to Zacks’ “Rank #1 (Strong Buy)” growth stock list, which may be supporting sentiment around the name. Article Title

The stock was also added to Zacks’ “Rank #1 (Strong Buy)” growth stock list, which may be supporting sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: Separately, commentary around Five Below’s appeal to Gen Alpha and Gen Z highlights the retailer’s strong value proposition and social-media-driven brand relevance, supporting the growth narrative. Article Title

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

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