Q2 Earnings Estimate for Humacyte Issued By HC Wainwright

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humacyte in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Humacyte's current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUMA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, April 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Humacyte from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Humacyte from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.57.

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Humacyte Stock Down 3.4%

Humacyte stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.31. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 2,914.18% and a negative net margin of 4,836.06%.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humacyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,055 shares of the company's stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,436 shares of the company's stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 624,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Humacyte by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978,610 shares of the company's stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 976,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humacyte by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,837,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 429,233 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Humacyte by 5,308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company's stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company's stock.

Humacyte News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Humacyte this week:

Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright released updated EPS estimates across multiple periods, including Q2 2026 at -$0.14, Q3 2026 at -$0.10, Q4 2026 at -$0.10, FY2026 at -$0.43, Q1 2027 at -$0.09, Q2 2027 at -$0.10, Q3 2027 at -$0.07, FY2027 at -$0.31, and FY2028 at -$0.10, signaling continued losses ahead.

HC Wainwright released updated EPS estimates across multiple periods, including Q2 2026 at -$0.14, Q3 2026 at -$0.10, Q4 2026 at -$0.10, FY2026 at -$0.43, Q1 2027 at -$0.09, Q2 2027 at -$0.10, Q3 2027 at -$0.07, FY2027 at -$0.31, and FY2028 at -$0.10, signaling continued losses ahead. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s FY2028 estimate was cut to -$0.10 from -$0.06, and FY2027 was reduced to -$0.31 from -$0.27, suggesting a softer long-term profitability outlook. HC Wainwright Predicts Humacyte's Q4 Earnings NASDAQ: HUMA

The firm’s FY2028 estimate was cut to -$0.10 from -$0.06, and FY2027 was reduced to -$0.31 from -$0.27, suggesting a softer long-term profitability outlook. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s FY2026 estimate was also lowered to -$0.43 from -$0.37, reinforcing expectations that Humacyte will remain unprofitable in the near term.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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