Q2 Earnings Estimate for NorthWestern Issued By KeyCorp

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern's current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern's FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NorthWestern to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.10.

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NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. NorthWestern's payout ratio is 98.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $5,708,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 154,776 shares of the company's stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 19.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation NASDAQ: NWE is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern's services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

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