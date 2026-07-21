Q2 Earnings Estimate for Paymentus Issued By Wolfe Research

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Wolfe Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Paymentus in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research analyst D. Peller now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Paymentus' current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Paymentus' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.20.

Get Paymentus alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paymentus

Paymentus Trading Down 0.3%

PAY opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.45 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 78,328 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 45,687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Paymentus by 11,320.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,544 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,536 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,887 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 70,652 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Paymentus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paymentus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Paymentus to $0.68 from $0.57, signaling stronger expected profitability. Paymentus estimate update

Wolfe Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Paymentus to $0.68 from $0.57, signaling stronger expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS expectations to $0.87 from $0.83, suggesting continued earnings growth ahead. Paymentus estimate update

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS expectations to $0.87 from $0.83, suggesting continued earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe raised quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing a broadly improving earnings outlook. Paymentus estimate update

Wolfe raised quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing a broadly improving earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Paymentus said it will release second-quarter 2026 results after the market closes on August 3 and host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET, giving investors a near-term event to watch. Paymentus Q2 2026 earnings announcement

Paymentus said it will release second-quarter 2026 results after the market closes on August 3 and host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET, giving investors a near-term event to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings momentum from the company’s last report, which beat analyst expectations, also supports the stock’s stronger tone, though the latest news is mainly about analyst revisions rather than a new operating update. Paymentus stock page

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paymentus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paymentus wasn't on the list.

While Paymentus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here