Q2 Earnings Estimate for WEC Energy Group Issued By KeyCorp

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group's current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEC. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $102.95 and a 52-week high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is 76.05%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,357,608 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,334,401,000 after buying an additional 819,627 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,337.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 700,527 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,097,000 after purchasing an additional 680,148 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 618,550 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $80,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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